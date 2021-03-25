LNG market won't suffer from cargo ship grounding in Suez Canal if resolved quickly, analyst says

Vessel ELENI M is seen after passing through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt March 24, 2021.

The disruption caused by the grounding of a large container ship in Egypt's Suez Canal­ — halting marine traffic through one of the busiest and most important waterways in the world — is not likely to have a major impact on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market unless prolonged, according to an analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

The ship, called Ever Given, ran aground on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. Rescue efforts are currently underway with multiple tugboats sent to the scene to assist in the re-float operation, which can take days.

"The impact of this disruption on the LNG market will be limited if the disruption is solved within a day or two. Only a handful of LNG cargoes were in the close vicinity of the Suez Canal when the incident started. At this stage, we don't expect major bottlenecks, unless the situation drags on," said Lucas Schmitt, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

The Suez Canal is a key channel for LNG ships – with around 8% of global LNG trade passing through.

"So far in March 2021 a handful of cargoes have been transiting each day in both directions (until the disruption)," added Schmitt.