SPACs aren’t popping anymore as new deals flood the market, scrutiny increases

Just a few weeks ago, every SPAC IPO was guaranteed a big pop on the first day it came to the public market. Not anymore.

The first-day return of U.S. special purpose acquisition companies has dropped to near 0% in March from 5.4% in February and 6.1% in January, according to data from University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter. The current debut performance is even worse than blank-check deals' historical average of a 1.1% increase from 2003 to 2020, his data said.