Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, GM, Gap, Alphabet, Boeing & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment to neutral from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley named Alphabet a top recovery idea.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated SelectQuote as buy.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Walgreens Boots Alliance.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Boeing to $265 from $210.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Rite Aid.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Maxar Technologies to overweight from neutral.
  • Benchmark reiterated Netflix as sell.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco Systems to buy from neutral.
  • MoffettNathanson downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from neutral.
  • Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts to buy from neutral.
  • Citi reiterated its buy rating on General Motors.
  • Northland upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to outperform from market perform.
  • Wells Fargo named Ulta, Gap, Urban Outfitters, & Ralph Lauren as post-pandemic winners.
A shuttered Walgreens pharmacy store is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Times Square in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

