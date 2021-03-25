Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, GM, Gap, Alphabet, Boeing & more
Key Points
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment to neutral from buy.
- Morgan Stanley named Alphabet a top recovery idea.
- Goldman Sachs initiated SelectQuote as buy.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Walgreens Boots Alliance.
- Bank of America raised its price target on Boeing to $265 from $210.
- Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Rite Aid.
- JPMorgan upgraded Maxar Technologies to overweight from neutral.
- Benchmark reiterated Netflix as sell.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Cisco Systems to buy from neutral.
- MoffettNathanson downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from neutral.
- Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts to buy from neutral.
- Citi reiterated its buy rating on General Motors.
- Northland upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to outperform from market perform.
- Wells Fargo named Ulta, Gap, Urban Outfitters, & Ralph Lauren as post-pandemic winners.
A shuttered Walgreens pharmacy store is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Times Square in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 20, 2020.
Mike Segar | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: