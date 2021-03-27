France 23-27 Scotland: Wales crowned Six Nations champions as visitors win in Paris despite Finn Russell red card

Scotland's full-back Stuart Hogg passes the ball during the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between France and Scotland on March 26 2021, at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Wales were crowned Six Nations champions after Scotland claimed a stunning 27-23 win over France.

France needed to score four tries and win by at least 21 points to win their first championship in 11 years but they never came close, with Scotland continuing to threaten an upset despite the dismissal of Finn Russell with nine minutes remaining.

With the clock red and France leading by three points, Brice Dulin opted to keep the ball in play but then conceded a penalty, and Scottish pressure eventually told as Duhan van der Merwe crossed for his second try of the game in the 84th minute.

It is Scotland's first win in Paris since 1999.

Dulin, Damian Penaud and Swan Rebbadj crossed for the hosts but they never looked like building up the head of steam needed to deliver a double blow to Wales after dramatically denying Wayne Pivac's side the Grand Slam six days earlier.

It was another rare away win for the Scots following triumphs in Wales and England in the past six months.

Scotland were quick to put pressure on and France showed the type of ambition they would need when they took a quick throw and tried to play their way out of trouble after Russell had kicked the ball into touch two meters from their try line.

The home side soon exerted some pressure but all they had to show for it was Romain Ntamack's ninth-minute penalty.

Scotland soon gained the ascendancy and twice elected to kick two penalties into touch inside the French 22. Hooker George Turner was held up just short of the line each time as he charged from the back of the lineout maul, but Van der

Merwe forced himself over the second time in the 15th minute.

There were suspicions of double movement but referee Wayne Barnes gave the try without opting to take a second look.

Russell added the two points and produced another brilliant long kick which held up a metre short of the try line. The Scots descended upon their opponents and Jamie Ritchie forced the penalty from Dulin, which Russell kicked over to put Scotland seven points up.