2021 is shaping up to be a year for stock picking. Here's how to play it

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 2, 2020.

The historic economic reopening is breathing life into areas of the market that once fell out of favor, setting up a long-awaited opportunity for stock pickers to shine.

Top strategists from major Wall Street firms are advocating for active management as leadership moves down on the market-cap ladder and performance correlation among individual stocks comes down.