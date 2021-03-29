Australia will 'vigorously defend' its wine industry against China, minister says

Australia will "vigorously defend" its wine industry as it faces higher tariffs from China, the country's agriculture minister said.

"While China … may want to play games with respect to market mechanisms, we have the opportunities to send this product into other markets because of the quality of it," David Littleproud, Australia's minister for agriculture, drought and emergency management told CNBC's Will Koulouris.

China's Ministry of Commerce announced Friday that it will impose anti-dumping duties some Australian wine imports from March 28. Beijing claims that Australia has been dumping and subsidizing its wine exports, which has hurt China's domestic wine sector as a result.

"We're just deeply disappointed with this decision, and we don't subsidize our farmers," Littleproud said. "Of the 37 OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries in the world, there's only one country that is seen to subsidize their farmers less than Australia," he said without providing further details.

"Australian wine is the second highest price point wine in China," the minister said. "You don't go and dump a high quality product … into a market such as China."