Dr. Scott Gottlieb: U.S. Covid vaccinations at 'tipping point' of helping turn the tide in pandemic

The pace of Covid-19 spread and the rate of vaccinations over the next few weeks are crucial factors in whether the U.S. can avoid another surge of coronavirus infections, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday.

"If we could just buy ourselves another couple of weeks and not really see a take off of infection anywhere in the country, I think we'll be at the point where we'll have enough vaccine in the population ... that it's going to be a pretty significant backstop — combined with the warming weather— against really a fourth wave" of infections," Gottlieb said, noting states are significantly widening vaccine eligibility.

"I think we'll achieve that," added the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, who now sits on Pfizer's board of directors. "It's a little touch and go over the next two weeks because we are seeing some rises in some parts of the country, but it's probably going to be regionalized. It's probably just going to be certain states that see their cases go up."

Roughly 28% of the U.S. population has received at least one Covid vaccine doses and 15.5% has been fully vaccinated, as of Sunday, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots for full immunity protection, while Johnson & Johnson's is a single dose. Those are the only three approved for emergency use in the U.S.