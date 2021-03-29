Facebook and Google reveal plans to build subsea cables between U.S. and Southeast Asia

The vessel used to lay one of Google's other subsea cables.

Facebook and Google are planning to lay two huge subsea cables that will link the West Coast of the U.S. to Singapore and Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy and home to a growing number of smartphone users.

The "Echo" and "Bifrost" transpacific cables will increase the data capacity between the regions by 70%, while also increasing internet reliability, Facebook said on Monday.

While Facebook is investing in both cables, Google is only investing in Echo. The cost of the projects, which are still subject to regulatory approvals, has not been disclosed.

"We are committed to bringing more people online to a faster internet," Facebook's Vice President of Network Investments Kevin Salvadori and Network Investment Manager Nico Roehrich wrote in a joint blog post. "As part of this effort, we're proud to announce that we have partnered with leading regional and global partners to build two new subsea cables — Echo and Bifrost — that will provide vital new connections between the Asia-Pacific region and North America."

Partners include Indonesian firms Telin and XL Axiata, and Singapore-based Keppel.