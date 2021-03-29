Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Netflix, Credit Suisse, Tesla & more

Michael Bloom
  • Truist upgraded Twitter to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls to overweight from equal weight.
  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Facebook to $385 from $355.
  • Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Netflix.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Cracker Barrel as buy.
  • JPMorgan added Amazon as a top pick.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Micron.
  • Jefferies lowered its price target on Tesla to $700 from $775.
  • BMO upgraded ViacomCBS to market perform from underperform.
  • Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse to neutral from buy.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Nomura Holdings to underweight from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo reiterated Home Depot and Lowe's as top picks.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

