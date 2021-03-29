Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Netflix, Credit Suisse, Tesla & more
Key Points
- Truist upgraded Twitter to buy from hold.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls to overweight from equal weight.
- Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Facebook to $385 from $355.
- Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Netflix.
- Deutsche Bank initiated Cracker Barrel as buy.
- JPMorgan added Amazon as a top pick.
- Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Micron.
- Jefferies lowered its price target on Tesla to $700 from $775.
- BMO upgraded ViacomCBS to market perform from underperform.
- Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse to neutral from buy.
- JPMorgan downgraded Nomura Holdings to underweight from neutral.
- Wells Fargo reiterated Home Depot and Lowe's as top picks.
Source: Cracker Barrel
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: