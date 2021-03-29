UBS names its top 15 global stocks with more than 25% upside

A Boeing Co. 747 passenger aircraft, operated by British Airways, takes at Heathrow airport in London, U.K.

Analysts from investment bank UBS have picked more than a dozen "high conviction stocks" which they say have an upside of at least 25%.

UBS analyzed firms across tech, energy, airlines and more to assess several factors, including those investors "might be missing."

The bank's European equity strategists expect some serious earnings-per-share growth in the region — of 50% year-on-year — which, combined with elevated volatility, "creates significant single-stock opportunities."

Here are their top stocks picks from a research note published last week, all of which are buy-rated: