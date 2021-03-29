Watch live: Biden speaks on U.S. vaccination plan after CDC chief issues dire warning

[The stream is slated to start at 2:10 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is delivering remarks Monday on the government's Covid-19 response and vaccination efforts around the country.

Biden's remarks come just hours after the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, issued a dire warning to reporters. She said she's worried the U.S. was facing "impending doom" as daily Covid-19 cases begin to rebound once again, threatening to send more people to the hospital even as vaccinations accelerate nationwide.

U.S. health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated as quickly as possible while also following pandemic safety measures.

A CDC study looking at health-care personnel and other essential workers published Monday found Pfizer's and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines were 80% effective in preventing coronavirus infections two weeks after a single dose. Two doses were better than one, with the vaccines' effectiveness jumping to 90% two weeks after the second dose, the agency found.