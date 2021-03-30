Double mutation of the Covid variant in India risks spreading to other countries, doctor says

The double mutation of a Covid-19 variant discovered in India is of grave concern — and could spread to other countries, according to Dr. Kavita Patel, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution.

"It is something to watch very closely, and something that will not be limited to India. It is something we will likely see around the world as we have with other variants," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

India's health ministry said last week that a variant with two mutations — known as E484Q and L452R — was found in the country. The mutations are not new, but the variant in India carries both of them —something that has not been seen in other variants.

The mutations could make the virus more contagious and better at evading the body's defenses.