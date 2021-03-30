Hong Kong is considering 'dual-class' share listings for non-tech firms, says official

Hong Kong is considering whether to allow non-tech companies to list on the city's stock exchange using the "dual-class shares" framework, a top government official told CNBC on Tuesday.

A dual-class structure, also known as weighted voting rights, allows companies to issue different classes of shares. Typically, one class of shares have more voting rights than the other — a framework favored by many tech firms as it gives founders and insiders more control.

"One thing that we're looking into is ... in terms of the secondary listing regime that we have, whether the Greater China companies with weighted voting rights — and yet not in the innovation, technological sector — can benefit from this regime and come to list in Hong Kong," Christopher Hui, Hong Kong's secretary for financial services and the treasury, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

The Hong Kong exchange in 2018 amended its rules to allow companies from "emerging and innovative sectors" to list using the dual-class framework. That has helped the city to attract major Chinese tech companies, including Xiaomi and Alibaba, to list on the Hong Kong stock market.