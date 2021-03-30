IMF to raise global growth forecasts on U.S. stimulus and Covid vaccination progress

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund is even more optimistic about global growth this year, but has insisted there is still "high uncertainty" ahead.

Back in January, the IMF struck an upbeat tone in its global economic forecasts, estimating a GDP (gross domestic product) rate of 5.5% this year. At the time, this represented a 0.3 percentage point increase from previous forecasts.

However, U.S. President Joe Biden's massive fiscal plan and an improved vaccine rollout over the past three months have made the IMF even more confident about the rest of the year.

"We now expect a further acceleration: partly because of additional policy support — including the new fiscal package in the United States; and partly because of the expected vaccine-powered recovery in many advanced economies later this year," IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech on Tuesday.

"This allows for an upward revision to our global forecast for this year and for 2022."

The new forecasts will be announced on Tuesday, when the Fund releases its latest World Economic Outlook.

Earlier this month, Biden signed a fiscal stimulus plan that will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. The program, which is already underway, is also expected to prop up the world economy; the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has estimated that the bill will add about 1 percentage point to global growth this year.