Individual investors should tread carefully in hot but risky IPO market, experts caution

It looks like Main Street is poised to get in on an investment that's been largely off-limits: initial public offerings.

At least two trading platforms plan to let individual investors get early access to IPO shares, which typically are reserved for wealthier brokerage clients and institutional investors (i.e., mutual funds, hedge funds, endowments, etc.).

While the move may broaden who can participate in these offerings, experts say it won't change the risk that comes with IPOs.

"You'd want to be careful that you're not just chasing a story or hype," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "Don't let excitement get in the way of making sure the investment you're making is a smart one."

IPOs essentially involve private companies becoming publicly traded ones. That is, company shares are sold to the public. So far this year, there have been 95 new listings, according to Renaissance Capital. Last year saw 218 IPOs, marking the busiest year for new listings since 2014 when there were 274.

Before any new stock reaches the market, investment banks — which generally underwrite IPOs — sell shares that end up in the hands of select investors. Everyone else must wait until shares start trading through a market like the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

At that point, small investors might be paying more than those who got in early. The average first-day return for IPOs last year was 41.6%, according to data from IPO expert Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida.