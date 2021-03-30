Asia-Pacific shares mixed; Nomura stock continues slide following Monday tumble

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday as investors watched movement in shares of Japanese financial services firm Nomura following their Monday plunge.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.11% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.86%.

Japan's retail sales declined 1.5% in February from a year earlier, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. That compared against a median market forecast for a 2.8% decline, according to Reuters.

Shares of Nomura continued to see losses in Tuesday trade as they declined more than 2%. The firm's stock tumbled more than 16% on Monday after the company warned of a "significant loss" at one of its U.S. subsidiaries, resulting from transactions with a client stateside.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.25%. Shares in Australia edged higher as the S&P/ASX 200 advanced about 0.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded below the flatline.