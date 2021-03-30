Lexus unveils the LF-Z Electrified, a new concept EV symbolizing future lineup

Lexus is planning to introduce 20 new or redesigned vehicles globally by 2025, at least half of which executives say will be all-electric or electrified hybrid models.

To symbolize the direction of its future vehicles, the Toyota Motor-owned luxury brand unveiled a new concept car Tuesday called the LF-Z Electrified.

The all-electric vehicle features many of the company's signature design elements such as check-mark headlights and spindle grill but with new, more modern interpretations. The interior of the vehicle features a somewhat minimalist interior design aside from a host of driver-centric cockpit screens. Many automakers have been moving to such designs, mimicking elements of EV manufacturer Tesla.

Lexus did not release performance expectations such as range, horsepower or torque. Automakers often use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest or show the future direction of a vehicle or brand.