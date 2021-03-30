After Lululemon earnings, charts point to ‘key technical juncture’ for the stock

Lululemon was under pressure after the bell Tuesday.

The stock fell nearly 1% in extended trading despite a top- and bottom-line beat in its recent quarter. The shares have already fallen 9% this year after riding the athleisure wave to rally 50% in 2020.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said that recent weakness has put the stock in a difficult position.

"On a technical basis it has made a lower high followed by a lower low earlier this month so if … we get another lower high, lower low, it's going to be very bearish for the stock," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" earlier Tuesday. "It's a key technical juncture for the stock, and how it trades after these earnings is going to be very important how it trades for all the second quarter."

That key level to watch is $285, which corresponds with the closing low set earlier in March, said Maley.

"If we break below that, that's going to give it its second lower low and … that will confirm that there's a major trend change in the stock, not just on a short-term basis but on an intermediate-term basis as well," said Maley.

Lululemon would need to fall another 10% to break below $285.