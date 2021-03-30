Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Chewy, Lululemon & more

Signage is seen ahead of the IPO for Chewy at the New York Stock Exchange, June 14, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Chewy – Shares of the pet-product retailer rose 8% after the company reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. Chewy reported earnings per share of 5 cents on revenue of $2.04 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected losses per share of 10 cents on revenue of $1.96 billion.

PVH Corp. – Shares of the closing company slid 1% after the company logged a fourth-quarter revenue that missed analyst expectations. PVH posted a revenue of $2.09 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted sales of $2.12 billion. The company lost an adjusted 38 cents per share, but it was unclear whether that was comparable to a Refinitiv forecast for a loss of 34 cents per share.

Lululemon – Lululemon shares dipped 0.7% even after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The athleticwear retailer posted earnings per share of $2.58 on revenue of $1.73 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $2.49 on revenue of $1.66 billion.

Illumina – The biotechnology company's shares slid 0.7% on light volume, putting the stock on track to build on its 6.6% drop from the regular session. Illumina shares were under pressure on Tuesday after the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint to block the company's acquisition of Grail, which makes tests for early cancer detection. The complaint alleges the deal "will diminish innovation in the U.S. market for MCED tests."