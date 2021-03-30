Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Amazon, Roku, Procter & Gamble & more
Key Points
- Citi upgraded Yelp to buy from neutral.
- Stifel upgraded Alphabet to buy from hold.
- BMO initiated Papa John's as outperform.
- CFRA upgraded Morgan Stanley to strong buy from hold.
- Guggenheim reiterated Nike as a best idea.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated Amazon as a top pick.
- Truist upgraded Roku to buy from hold.
- Morgan Stanley named Procter & Gamble a top pick.
- Citi initiated Domino's as buy.
The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City.
John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: