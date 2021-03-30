Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Amazon, Roku, Procter & Gamble & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Citi upgraded Yelp to buy from neutral.
  • Stifel upgraded Alphabet to buy from hold.
  • BMO initiated Papa John's as outperform.
  • CFRA upgraded Morgan Stanley to strong buy from hold.
  • Guggenheim reiterated Nike as a best idea.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated Amazon as a top pick.
  • Truist upgraded Roku to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley named Procter & Gamble a top pick.
  • Citi initiated Domino's as buy.
The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

