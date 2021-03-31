President Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan today – here are the details

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers an update on the administration's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response and the state of vaccinations during an event in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, March 29, 2021.

President Joe Biden will unveil a more than $2 trillion infrastructure package on Wednesday as his administration shifts its focus to bolstering the post-pandemic economy.

The plan Biden will outline Wednesday will include roughly $2 trillion in spending over eight years, and would raise the corporate tax rate to 28% to fund it, an administration official told reporters Tuesday night.

The White House said the tax hike, combined with measures designed to stop offshoring of profits, would fund the infrastructure plan within 15 years.

The proposal would:

Put $621 billion into transportation infrastructure such as bridges, roads, public transit, ports, airports and electric vehicle development

Direct $400 billion to care for elderly and disabled Americans

Inject more than $300 billion into improving drinking-water infrastructure, expanding broadband access and upgrading electric grids

Put more than $300 billion into building and retrofitting affordable housing, along with constructing and upgrading schools

Invest $580 billion in American manufacturing, research and development and job training efforts

The president will kick off his second major White House initiative after passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan earlier this month. The administration aims to approve a first proposal designed to create jobs, revamp U.S. infrastructure and fight climate change before it turns toward a second plan to improve education and expand paid leave and health-care coverage.

Through the plan announced Wednesday, the White House aims to show it can "revitalize our national imagination and put millions of Americans to work right now," the administration official said.

The White House plans to fund the spending by raising the corporate tax rate to 28%. Republicans slashed the levy to 21% from 35% as part of their 2017 tax law.

The administration also aims to boost the global minimum tax for multinational corporations and ensure they pay at least 21%. The White House also aims to discourage firms from listing tax havens as their address and writing off expenses related to offshoring, among other reforms.