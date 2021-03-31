Covid was the third leading cause of death among Americans in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, CDC says

The body of a patient who died is seen as healthcare workers treat people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 30, 2020.

The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were more than 3.3 million deaths reported in the U.S. last year, according to data compiled by the National Vital Statistics System, which examines and reports annual mortality statistics using death certificates. Most of the deaths occurred during the weeks ending April 11 and Dec. 26, the CDC found.

According to the study released Wednesday, Covid-19 was listed as the underlying cause for 345,323 deaths, killing more Americans than unintentional injuries, strokes, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease.