Covid was the third leading cause of death among Americans in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, CDC says
The coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were more than 3.3 million deaths reported in the U.S. last year, according to data compiled by the National Vital Statistics System, which examines and reports annual mortality statistics using death certificates. Most of the deaths occurred during the weeks ending April 11 and Dec. 26, the CDC found.
According to the study released Wednesday, Covid-19 was listed as the underlying cause for 345,323 deaths, killing more Americans than unintentional injuries, strokes, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease.
Only heart disease and cancer killed more people in the U.S. than Covid-19 in 2020 — heart disease killed 690,882 people and cancer killed 598,932.
Covid-19 replaced suicide among the top 10 leading cause of death in the U.S., the study found.
"Provisional death estimates provide an early indication of shifts in mortality trends and can guide public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing numbers of deaths that are directly or indirectly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," researchers wrote.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.