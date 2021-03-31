Fernando Alonso: How a sandwich wrapper foiled returning champion's Bahrain GP with Alpine F1

Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Alpine A521 Renault stops in the Pitlane during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 28, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Fernando Alonso was forced into an early retirement on his long-awaited Formula 1 return at the Bahrain GP in bizarre circumstances — with a discarded sandwich wrapper revealed as the cause of the issue.

The much-lauded two-time champion was excelling on his first F1 weekend since 2018 - qualifying ninth and running seventh in the early stages of the race — but lost pace after his first pit-stop before having to retire after his second.

Alonso initially told Sky Sports F1 that there was some "debris on the brake duct" and that it was "unlucky" because of how small the hole was.

But his Alpine team said that it was actually a sandwich wrap paper which caused race-ending overheating issues on his car.

"After his first stop we had a small issue that forced us to reduce the performance of the car, then after the second stop, a sandwich wrap paper got stuck inside the rear brake duct of Fernando's car," said Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski.