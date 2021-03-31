Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dismisses corporate backlash over election law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dismissed corporate backlash against voting legislation he signed into law on CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wednesday afternoon.

The governor signed a sweeping GOP-backed election bill into law last week that civil rights advocates say disproportionately hurts voters of color. The legislation adds new identification requirements to absentee voting, limits ballot drop boxes and prohibits offering food or water to voters in line, among other provisions.

"I'm glad to deal with it," Kemp said, referencing the backlash from business leaders in Georgia and the U.S. over the voting law. "If they want to have a debate about the merits and the facts of the bill, then we should do that."

Kemp's comments come after prominent Black business executives urged corporate leaders in the U.S. to oppose restrictive voting legislation following the passage of the Georgia election law.

"Corporations have to stand up. There is no middle ground," Ken Chenault, former American Express CEO and one of the first Black chief executives at a Fortune 500 company, said Wednesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Merck CEO Ken Frazier on "Squawk Box" said: "Free and fair access to the ballot was never a partisan issue. It's a fundamental constitutional right."

A number of companies issued statements Wednesday following the Chenault and Frazier interview.

"I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states that they're doing business in and compare what the real facts are to Georgia," Kemp said.

The governor highlighted provisions in the legislation such as increasing in-person early voting hours in most Georgia counties as examples of why Republicans believe the bill expands voter access.

Civil rights groups earlier in March called on major corporations headquartered in Georgia to unequivocally oppose voting restrictions proposed in the state legislature. Advocates targeted six major companies — Aflac, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Home Depot, Southern Company and UPS — with demonstrations, phone banks and campaigns in local press and on social media.

Corporations responded with broad statements about fair and secure elections without taking direct stances on bills in the weeks before Kemp signed the new law. Following the legislation's passage, some voting rights advocates threatened to boycott Georgia-based companies.