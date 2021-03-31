Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Square, Target, Apple, Harley-Davidson & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS upgraded Apple to buy from neutral.
  • Bernstein initiated Lam Research and Applied Materials as outperform.
  • Baird upgraded Harley- Davidson to outperform from neutral.
  • KBW upgraded Square to outperform from market perform.
  • Citi initiated LivePerson as buy.
  • Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Target.
  • Seaport downgraded CarMax to neutral from buy.
Harley-Davidson's just-introduced 2021 models include the CVO lineup with the company's most advanced audio and infotainment options, as well as its latest braking, steering and safety features.
Source: Harley-Davidson

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

