Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Square, Target, Apple, Harley-Davidson & more
Key Points
- UBS upgraded Apple to buy from neutral.
- Bernstein initiated Lam Research and Applied Materials as outperform.
- Baird upgraded Harley- Davidson to outperform from neutral.
- KBW upgraded Square to outperform from market perform.
- Citi initiated LivePerson as buy.
- Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Target.
- Seaport downgraded CarMax to neutral from buy.
Harley-Davidson's just-introduced 2021 models include the CVO lineup with the company's most advanced audio and infotainment options, as well as its latest braking, steering and safety features.
Source: Harley-Davidson
