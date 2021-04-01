Bank of America picks 8 stocks to outperform in the second quarter

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts from Bank of America have picked a raft of stocks to buy in the second quarter, choosing assets in sectors including semiconductors and energy, and those likely to benefit from an economic reopening post-pandemic.

The Wall Street firm picks its "high conviction, short-term" ideas at the start of each quarter based on market and business-related trends.

Led by Anthony Cassamassino, BofA's analysts picked the following buy-rated stocks: