Boston Red Sox chairman hopes Covid game cancellations will be a 'rare event' this MLB season

Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner told CNBC on Thursday he does not expect coronavirus outbreaks to significantly alter the course of the Major League Baseball season.

Werner's comments on "Squawk Box" came on Opening Day, with a full slate of games on the schedule featuring all 30 teams. It marks the start of the second MLB season played during the pandemic, following last year's shortened campaign.

"I certainly think that we've gone beyond where we were six months ago. The protocols in baseball are very strong. The players are heeding them," Werner said. "Sure, I think there might an occasional outbreak, but I do think it will be a rare event if some games are canceled."

A Washington Nationals player tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, and some teammates are quarantining following contact tracing. The team's Opening Day matchup with the New York Mets remains scheduled, as of Thursday morning.

Some coronavirus protocols could relax for teams this season once a certain vaccination threshold is met. While not many MLB players have been vaccinated yet, the league anticipates that number to rise once teams are back in their home cities from Spring training, according to the Associated Press.

The 2020 season was delayed for months after the pandemic hit the U.S., but eventually a 60-game schedule got underway in July. Dozens of games ended up being postponed during the season due to Covid cases, although it progressed as planned to the playoffs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in late October.