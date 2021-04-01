Here are Hong Kong's top-performing stocks of 2021 so far — and none of them are tech names

A person wearing a protective mask walks past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Major markets in Asia have seen turbulence in recent weeks after surging earlier this year — among them is Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng index (HSI) slipped into correction territory last week, falling more than 10% from its 52-week high in February. Still, the index gained 4.21% in the first quarter.

CNBC took a look at the stocks with the biggest gains on the Hang Seng this year — none of them are technology names, and one is up more than 30%.

Here are the top five constituents of the Hang Seng index as of Wednesday's market close, according to data provider Refinitiv Eikon.