Here are Hong Kong's top-performing stocks of 2021 so far — and none of them are tech names
A person wearing a protective mask walks past signage for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) displayed at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Roy Liu | Bloomberg via Getty Images
Major markets in Asia have seen turbulence in recent weeks after surging earlier this year — among them is Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng index (HSI) slipped into correction territory last week, falling more than 10% from its 52-week high in February. Still, the index gained 4.21% in the first quarter.
CNBC took a look at the stocks with the biggest gains on the Hang Seng this year — none of them are technology names, and one is up more than 30%.
Here are the top five constituents of the Hang Seng index as of Wednesday's market close, according to data provider Refinitiv Eikon.