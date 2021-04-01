The West waits for Putin's next move as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

Ukrainian army reservists take part in military exercises in the Army Training Center near the village of Desna, Chernigiv region, on December 19, 2018.

LONDON — There has been a significant uptick in tensions between Russia and Ukraine in recent weeks, prompting concerns that there could be a revival in the military conflict between the neighboring countries.

Since Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, there have been ongoing skirmishes between Ukraine's troops and pro-Russian separatists in Donbass, a region in eastern Ukraine. The fighting, which has been punctuated by periods of cease-fire (which both sides have accused the other of violating), is believed to have killed around 14,000 people.

Last week, Ukraine said four of its soldiers had been killed by shelling by Russian forces in Donbass.

Earlier in March, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ruslan Khomchak, said that Russia's "armed aggression" in the Donbass was a "major threat" not only to Ukraine's national security but to all NATO allies. Earlier this week, he said that there had been a buildup of Russian troops assembling near the border.

Russia's actions have not gone unnoticed in the U.S. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity "in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," the State Department said in a statement.

Speaking to Ukraine's foreign minister, Blinken "expressed concern about the security situation in eastern Ukraine and offered condolences on the recent loss of four Ukrainian soldiers," the statement added.