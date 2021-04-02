China's fastest growing city wants to be the next Silicon Valley — local systems may get in the way

Employees manufacture photovoltaic cells on the production line at the Longi Green Energy Technology Co. plant in Xi'an, China, on July 21, 2020.

BEIJING — As growing pressure from the U.S. pushes Beijing to build up its own technology, local systems are getting in the way.

Over the past forty years, experimentation with business-friendly policies in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen helped turn it into the equivalent of Silicon Valley with homegrown tech giants such as Tencent and Huawei. But so far, other cities have yet to repeat Shenzhen's success.

Meanwhile, national urgency for self-sufficiency in tech is central to a five-year development plan announced in March, with ambitious goals for research and development in seven "frontier" technologies such as semiconductors.

The central directive has local governments striving to do their part.

A 4.5-hour flight north from Shenzhen, the city of Xi'an has many of the right elements for tech innovation: research or manufacturing centers for semiconductors, aerospace and other high-tech industries; talent from local universities; and significant foreign investment. Both Samsung and U.S. chipmaker Micron have major operations in Xi'an, which was also the fastest growing major city in China last year.

Xi'an Mayor Li Mingyuan said in a statement last month to CNBC that tech innovation is at the top of his list for high quality development under Beijing's five-year plan. He said that by 2025, Xi'an aims to achieve output in advanced manufacturing of more than 1 trillion yuan ($153.85 billion) and support more than 10,000 high-tech businesses, for total GDP of more than 1.4 trillion yuan. That's about 40% growth from Xi'an's GDP in 2020.