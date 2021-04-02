Microsoft could become the 'Netflix of gaming,' says Morgan Stanley
Key Points
- With 18 million Game Pass subscribers, more than 100 million Xbox Live monthly active users, and reported talks to acquire Discord, Microsoft could soon become the "Netflix of gaming," say analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- "Microsoft not only could get an additional higher-margin, recurring revenue stream, but also a gaming franchise that is both accessible and extensible," the analysts wrote.
With some 18 million monthly subscribers to its Game Pass service, Microsoft is on its way to becoming the "Netflix of gaming," according to Morgan Stanley.