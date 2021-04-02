Sports agent Rich Paul joins former Nike execs to start marketing agency Adopt

Sports agent Rich Paul looks on after the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Rich Paul, the sports agent best known for representing NBA star LeBron James, has joined former Nike executives to start a minority-owned marketing and creative agency named Adopt.

The firm aims to help companies in the sports and wellness industry expand their audiences through brand marketing. Among the Nike alumni partnering with Paul is David Creech, who led product and brand design for the shoe seller and Michael Jordan's company.

Creech told CNBC Adopt will focus on brand building so that companies can better relate to athletes and consumers. Adopt will charge an agency-marketing fee for their services.

"There is this opportunity we believe that exists in the sports and wellness space that we can come in, identify and uncover market opportunities," Creech told CNBC in an interview.

Creech has worked on branding for athletes including Tiger Woods, James, and Kobe Bryant. He will lead the design, brand, and product division at Adopt. Nicole Graham, who served as vice president of global brand marketing at Nike, will head strategy and brand, and Josh Moore, another Nike veteran, will oversee digital and design.