Kevin O'Leary calls for 'extremely aggressive' steps to level the playing field with China

Acknowledging that he's a "bit of a hawk" toward China, Kevin O'Leary on Monday called for "extremely aggressive" steps to level the economic playing field between the United States and China.

The chairman of O'Shares ETFs told CNBC's Hadley Gamble that the United States should make Chinese companies face barriers in the U.S. market that he said are similar to those U.S. companies deal with in China.

That could include delisting Chinese stocks and shutting Chinese companies out of the U.S. court system, O'Leary said, adding that he is a manufacturer in China but faces barriers selling into the Chinese market.

"I can't sell my product there, and yet they enjoy those benefits in North America and in Europe," the celebrity investor told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday.