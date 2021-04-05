The market powers into the second quarter, but investors should be vigilant

At some point as a market cycle unfolds, the big risk shifts from overthinking the situation to underappreciating the hazards.

It's not clear we're there yet: Both the impressive market action and torrent of positive economic news continue to reward the "keep it simple" approach so far in 2021, with higher stock prices, outperformance by cyclical beneficiaries and index pullbacks that are brief and shallow, if a bit more frequent.

If two bedrock rules for staying with market trends are "Don't fight the Fed" and "Don't fight the tape," then investors should be comforted by the lack of provocation by either right now.