California plans to lift most Covid restrictions June 15, keep mask mandate

WASHINGTON — California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that the state will reopen its economy by June 15 provided that coronavirus vaccine and hospitalization cases remain stable.

"With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said in a statement.

"We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter," he added.

Newsom's announcement comes as California is set to surpass more than 20 million vaccine doses administered.

The latest revelation comes as federal health officials warn that Americans should still continue to adhere to public health measures as warmer summer months approach.

"You might remember a little bit more than a year ago when we were looking for the summer to rescue us from surges. It was, in fact, the opposite," White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday during a White House coronavirus briefing.

"We saw some substantial surges in the summer. I don't think we should even think about relying on the weather to bail us out of anything we're in right now," he added.

Fauci also said Monday that Americans should continue to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, despite a recent study that suggests only one dose may be enough.

