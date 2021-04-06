Man gets 12 years in prison after trying to buy deadly chemical weapon with Bitcoin: 'I plan to use it soon'

A Missouri man who used the cryptocurrency Bitcoin to try to buy a highly lethal chemical weapon that could kill 300 people told the would-be seller that "I plan to use it soon," federal authorities said Tuesday.

Writings found in the Columbia home of the man, Jason William Siesser, "articulated Siesser’s heartache, anger and resentment over a breakup, and a desire for the person who caused the heartache to die," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Siesser, 46, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty in August to attempting to acquire that weapon, and to aggravated identity theft.

Siesser admitted that he tried to buy the weapon on two occasions in the summer of 2018 over the so-called dark web, giving the seller a shipping address in the name of a juvenile, the Justice Department said. The dark web, a vast area of the Internet that requires a special web browser to access, is often used by criminals to anonymize their tracks as they trade in drugs, weapons and other illegal items.

In his first try, on July 4 that year, Siesser ordered two 10 milliliter units of the chemical and paid with Bitcoin, the well-known digital currency, the department said.

After the seller did not ship the chemical, Siesser tried to contact the seller, telling them, “I plan to use it soon after I receive it," according to the Justice Department.

A month later, Siesser ordered three 10 mL units of the weapon, and paid for the order with Bitcoin then valued at $150. That amount of the chemical could kill about 300 people, the department said.