Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Qiagen, Li Auto & more

An employee of a testing company Qiagen holds a test kit at Qiagen's facility, in Hilden, Germany, September 8, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Qiagen – Qiagen shares ticked up 4% after the company announced the launch of a new ultra-fast sequencing solution for high-throughput genomic surveillance that shortens turnaround time for researchers identifying Covid-19 variants.

Maxeon Solar Technologies – The solar panel manufacturer's stock dropped 9% after the company issued weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue guidance. Maxeon said it expects revenue for the first quarter to come in at about $160 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast a first-quarter revenue of $232.8 million. The disappointing forecast overshadowed fourth-quarter numbers that beat analyst expectations.

Li Auto – The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares fell 4% after the company announced a $750 million convertible senior note offering. The debt will be due in 2028.

PG&E – Shares of the gas and electric company slipped slightly after the bell. In regular trading, PG&E shares slipped 1.9% after The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felonies and 28 misdemeanors over the 2019 Kincade fire.

Smart Global Holdings – Shares of the company rose less than 1% after Smart Global logged better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results. Smart Global posted earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $304 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings per share of 80 cents on revenue of $295.6 million.

Envista Holdings — Envista shares popped 8% on news the company will replace Interdigital in the S&P MidCap 400 index.