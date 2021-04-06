Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, GameStop, Peloton, Amazon & more
Key Points
- Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Apple to $156 from $164.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Chevron to neutral from buy.
- Credit Suisse initiated Peloton as overweight.
- RBC initiated Chesapeake Energy as outperform.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded Snap to overweight from neutral.
- Credit Suisse named Blackrock a top pick.
- Evercore ISI named Facebook, Amazon and Uber top picks.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy ratings on Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.
- Argus upgraded Wynn to buy from hold.
- Atlantic Equities initiated Starbucks as overweight.
- Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse to underperform from neutral.
- Bank of America reiterated its underperform rating on GameStop.
- Morgan Stanley initiated American Airlines as underweight and upgraded United to equal weight from underweight.
A Peloton Interactive Inc. logo on a stationary bike at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: