Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, GameStop, Peloton, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Apple to $156 from $164.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Chevron to neutral from buy.
  • Credit Suisse initiated Peloton as overweight.
  • RBC initiated Chesapeake Energy as outperform.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Snap to overweight from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse named Blackrock a top pick.
  • Evercore ISI named Facebook, Amazon and Uber top picks.
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy ratings on Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices.
  • Argus upgraded Wynn to buy from hold.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated Starbucks as overweight.
  • Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse to underperform from neutral.
  • Bank of America reiterated its underperform rating on GameStop.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated American Airlines as underweight and upgraded United to equal weight from underweight.
A Peloton Interactive Inc. logo on a stationary bike at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProTop Apple analyst is staying positive, but lowers outlook on valuation concerns
Maggie Fitzgerald15 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman downgrades Chevron, sees more upside with Exxon
Pippa StevensMoments Ago
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks Tesla and 5 other stocks to play the electric vehicle boom
Lucy Handley5 hours ago
Read More