Analysts see one main winner as New York gets closer to approving online sports betting

Online sports betting in New York is close to being a reality, and the regulations taking shape seem to favor one company in particular, according to Wall Street analysts.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislatures announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that would legalize mobile sports betting. The exact details of the system are not yet known, but analysts say that New York is poised to have one of the highest licensing fee and tax rate combinations for sportsbooks in the U.S.