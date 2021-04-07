Budweiser and other brands are urging people to get the Covid vaccine so we can return to normal

Several brands are pushing consumers to get the Covid-19 vaccine with ads touting a similar message: Get the shot, so we can get back to normal.

Most recently, Budweiser released an ad Wednesday called "Good Times are Coming." It features still photographs of people drinking beer together after a screen reading "Remember this?"

It ends with the language: "Good times are coming. Now we have a shot" as Jimmy Durante's "I'll Be Seeing You" plays.

Brands have a vested business interest in encouraging consumers to get the vaccine, but these campaigns are also relatively safe way to use their platforms for the good of society.

"Certainly a lot of companies are very dependent on the economy opening up; they have a very vested interest in trying to get vaccine rates up and trying to resume normal life," said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. "If you're a cruise line or a movie theater or Coca-Cola, you need people to get vaccinated so the economy can open up and business can restart."

But encouraging vaccines is also a way to contribute to the common good without arousing too much controversy.

"There's a big focus right now among companies and brands around the idea of having a bigger purpose than just making money," he said. "If you want to be seen as giving back and contributing to society, this is a pretty safe place to go," he said

Calkins said efforts like these aren't likely to sway the most hesitant people.

"But they might sway people who are on the bubble or who are unsure, and I think that's where it really can have an impact," he said.