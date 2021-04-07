CNBC PRO Talks: Top value investor Bill Nygren reveals where to find opportunities

CNBC PRO subscribers can join Oakmark Funds' Bill Nygren on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET for a special live discussion about finding value opportunities with the stock market at record highs.

Nygren is one of the top value-focused fund managers on Wall Street today with a long-term track record of success. He has been the manager of the Oakmark Select Fund since 1996 and the Oakmark Fund since 2000, both of which have doubled in the past year and beaten the market.

On Wednesday, Nygren will talk to CNBC's senior markets commentator Michael Santoli. The duo will discuss how to navigate the economic reopening, where value can still be found and which stocks have already priced in the comeback.

