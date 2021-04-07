Hospitals are seeing more young adults with severe Covid symptoms, CDC says

A group of men read public safety precautions while enjoying the bars and restaurants on South Beach during Spring Break amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Miami, Florida, March 27, 2021.

Hospitals are seeing more and more younger adults in their 30s and 40s admitted with severe cases of Covid-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

"Data suggests this is all happening as we are seeing increasing prevalence of variants, with 52 jurisdictions now reporting cases of variants of concern," Walensky said at a press briefing on the pandemic.

Variant strains of the coronavirus could be more transmittable and result in more severe disease based on hospitalization data and case fatality rates, according to the CDC's website.

Currently, the most common variant circulating in the United States is the B.1.1.7 variant from the United Kingdom. This variant is about 50% more transmittable and is likely to result in more severe disease.