Iran welcomes 'new chapter' in nuclear talks as Washington seeks to heal 'profound differences' in Vienna

The United States and Iran will resume talks on Friday aimed at restoring trust and bridging what Washington calls "tremendous and profound differences" over how to salvage their failed nuclear agreement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday that initial talks with the U.S. and world powers in Vienna to rescue the deal were a "success" that opened a "new chapter" to save the agreement, according to a statement via his official website.

Both countries described the indirect talks on Tuesday as a "useful step" and "constructive" despite neither representative actually meeting face-to-face. Officials chose instead to use European signatories to the deal to act as intermediaries.

"We are not optimistic or pessimistic about the outcome of this meeting now, but we are confident that we are on the right track," said Ali Rabiei, an Iranian government spokesperson. "Surely the full implementation of this agreement will be finalized within the coming weeks," he added.

Tehran is taking an "all or nothing" approach to the talks. It wants Washington to guarantee the full removal of Trump era sanctions in order to scale back its enrichment activity. The Iranian side is also pressured by time, with Presidential elections set to fall in June this year that will remove President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif from office.

Washington, however, is seeking a "compliance for compliance" approach, with President Joe Biden ruling out any "unilateral gestures" but still open to exploring how the U.S. might also resume its own compliance with the deal.