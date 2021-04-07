Jefferies predicts stocks that will profit from the global vaccine rollout

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Navy personnel prepare doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before the opening of a mass vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, February 24, 2021.
Seth Wenig | Pool | Reuters

Wall Street bank Jefferies has picked a raft of standout stocks set to benefit from the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Jefferies surveyed thousands of people in regions including the U.S., China, the U.K. and continental Europe to understand their spending habits, personal investments and health, and listed their top stocks based on consumers' attitudes.

European stocks set to benefit include airlines, hotel groups, retailers and video games companies.

Here are some of Jefferies' top picks, per a research note published Monday:

