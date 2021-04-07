RBC rates Sunrun outperform, sees 44% upside for the stock

Sunrun's position as the leader in the rapidly growing U.S. residential solar market makes it an attractive stock for investors to own, RBC said in a note to clients.

The firm initiated coverage on the company with an outperform rating, pointing to key benefits for Sunrun as the largest player in the space.

"We estimate RUN has a ~25% share of the total residential rooftop market and its size, scale and brand provide advantages for acquiring customers and securing better financing," said RBC analyst Elvira Scotto.