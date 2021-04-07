Broad-based rally, strong economic data leave traders questioning how much further stocks can run

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Is this as good as it gets?

It seems like everything is working, and with good reason: The broad rally is supported by an accelerated vaccine rollout and recent economic reports that have been robust across the board. Nonfarm payrolls. ISM Manufacturing. ISM Services. Consumer Confidence. All much better than expected.

Even the often-dour folks at the International Monetary Fund are sounding more optimistic. They raised their global gross domestic product forecast to 6%, from 5.5% in January.

Not surprisingly, investors are euphoric but increasingly cautious.

"I think the market is priced for perfection," Riverfront Investment's Kevin Nicholson said on CNBC. "It's priced such that it wants to make sure that the rollout rolls out smoothly, we continue to get vaccines done, we reopen the economy and that we have a good, strong earnings season. And all of those things so far seem to be on track."

Not only are major averages at new highs, but other market internals, like the number of stocks advancing versus those declining, are also flashing bullish signals.

Companies have responded to the euphoria in a predictable way: with more stock.

Equity issuance is at a record high. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin estimates corporate America raised $116 billion in new capital in the first quarter, spread out between 226 SPACs and 65 IPOs. And that's not including secondary issues.