Value investor Bill Nygren reveals some his top picks including bank stocks and Netflix

Top value investor Bill Nygren on Wednesday believes there are still plenty of opportunities for bargains in a market at record levels after an epic rebound from the pandemic-induced sell-off.

Oakmark Funds' Nygren is one of the best-performing value-focused fund managers on Wall Street with decades of experience. He has been the manager of the Oakmark Select Fund since 1996 and the Oakmark Fund since 2000, both of which have doubled in the past year and beaten the market.

Nygren talked to CNBC's senior markets commentator Michael Santoli for a special live PRO Talks discussion for PRO subscribers where he revealed his top value picks in financials, energy as well as technology. Read the highlights below.