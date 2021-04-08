Asia-Pacific markets set for mixed start as the Fed signals easy policy will stay for now

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to for a mixed start on Thursday after the S&P 500 nudged higher to a record closing high overnight.

Futures pointed to a mixed start for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,705 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,660. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 29,730.79.

Shares in Australia were set to edge higher, with the SPI futures contract at 6,935 as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,928.