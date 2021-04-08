Officials rush to defend AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after UK, EU blood clot guidance

The British government and health experts in the country have rushed to defend the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford following concerns over a possible link to blood clots.

On Wednesday, the U.K.'s health and vaccine regulators issued a change of guidance over who should receive the shot. They now recommend that anyone under the age of 30 should receive an alternative vaccine amid concerns that it could, in rare circumstances, lead to a serious blood clot.

Following a safety review of the AstraZeneca vaccine, sparked by concerns over reports of rare blood clotting disorders in a small number of vaccinated individuals, both the U.K. and European medicines regulators (the MHRA and EMA, respectively) stressed that the benefits of the jab still outweighed the risks.

However, amid concerns that the reputation of the vaccine could be damaged further, experts have rushed to defend it - and one Twitter user commented that officials appeared to have gone into "damage limitation" mode.

On Thursday, the U.K. health secretary stressed that the risk of a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid vaccination is about the same as on a long-haul flight. He said the safety measures surrounding the vaccine were robust and enabled regulators to "spot this extremely rare event."

On the chances of developing a blood clot, Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast: "The safety system that we have around this vaccine is so sensitive that it can pick up events that are four in a million - I'm told this is about the equivalent risk of taking a long-haul flight."

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has received a first shot of the vaccine himself, said that "the best thing people should do is look at what the MHRA say, our independent regulator - that's why we have them, that's why they are independent.

"Their advice to people is to keep going out there, get your jab, get your second jab," he added on Thursday.

It comes amid growing concerns that Wednesday's announcement could lead to vaccine hesitancy in Britain, where the immunization program has gone well so far, with over 31.7 million adults having received a first dose of a vaccine, to date. The U.K. has been working through priority groups for a vaccine, with the under-50s (without underlying health conditions) next in line for a shot.

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam also sought to downplay concerns on Wednesday, saying that the reports of blood clots were "vanishingly rare." He also noted that "changes in preference for vaccines are business as usual and this is a course correction."

"If you sail a massive liner across the Atlantic, then it's not really reasonable that you aren't going to have to make at least one course correction during that voyage," he said at a press briefing, adding that the vaccines were be kept under "very careful review."