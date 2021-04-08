Florida sues CDC to allow cruises to resume U.S. sailings, industry asks to be treated like airlines

In this article CCL

DIS

RCL

Maiden voyage of the Symphony of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship delivered by STX shipyards in Saint-Nazaire to the American ship-owner Royal Caribbean cruise Ltd (RCCL). Andia | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state will file a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, demanding cruise ships be allowed to resume sailing immediately. "On behalf of the tens of thousands of Floridians whose livelihoods depends on the viability of an open cruise industry, today Florida's fighting back," he announced in a press conference on Thursday. "We don't believe the federal government has the right to mothball a major industry for over a year, based on very little evidence and very little data." DeSantis called the CDC's decision to delay the opening of the U.S. cruise industry "irrational" and said he believes that this lawsuit will have a "good chance for success." The CDC was not immediately available for comment. The governor signed an executive order on Friday forbidding so-called vaccine passports, which will also apply to the cruise industry, saying that private and public businesses are not required to show proof of vaccination.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the cruise industry during a press conference at PortMiami on April 08, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Cruise lines extend trip suspensions

Royal Caribbean announced Thursday that it will be extending the suspension of some of its trips leaving from U.S. ports. Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises trips will be suspended until June 30, according to a press release. However, trips leaving from new home ports in other areas of the world are still operating on schedule. The Silversea extensions exclude Silver Moon, Silver Origin and Silver Explorer. "Safety is the first priority, and we know that cruising can be safe, as we have seen in Europe and Asia," said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO, in a press release. He remains optimistic about the second half of this year, citing President Joe Biden's promise for society to return to normal by July 4. Disney Cruise Line also announced on Monday that it will be further suspending its U.S. trips through June. This will affect its Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder sailings.

Industry asks to be treated like airlines